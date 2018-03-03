Photo: Global Champions

One week countdown! Riders Revealed For Show Jumping's Spectacular GC Prague Playoffs



This time next week the GC Prague Playoffs (18 - 21 November) will kick off with the world’s best riders and teams going into combat in the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix and the GCL Super Cup.



The official rider list for the dynamic GC Prague Playoffs can today be revealed with a heavyweight line up of show jumping superstars. GCL teams start on a clean sheet for the €6 million GCL Super Cup and it’s a chance for the teams to hit the reset button and have one last opportunity in 2021 to make a statement.



GCL fans will be treated to knockout quarter and semi-final stages, as excitement builds for the finals on Sunday in the GCL Super Cup where team managers have been in intense discussion regarding strategic choices on which riders and horses to field for this event.



At the GC Playoffs teams can bring up to four riders with three riders competing in every round and no drop scores. Many will be pulling out the big guns with names including Marlon Zanotelli, Maikel van der Vleuten, Pieter Devos, Gregory Wathelet, Laura Kraut, Ludger Beerbaum, Olivier & Nicola Philippaerts, Marcus Ehning, Edwina Tops-Alexander, Denis Lynch, Shane Breen and Jérôme Guéry in the star-studded line up. Interestingly hot favourites Shanghai Swans will only bring 3 riders of Malin Baryard-Johnsson, Christian Ahlmann and Max Kuhner meaning there is no room for error.



The dramatic 2021 season has also seen young talent shine. Local rider Anna Kellnerova will look to continue her impressive form on home turf, and she’ll be joined by other U25 riders including Micheal Pender, Jeanne Sadran, Micheal G Duffy, Zoe Osterhoff, Jodie Hall Mcateer, Emily Moffitt, Gilles Thomas, Mike Kawai, Spencer Smith and Andrzej Oplatek - all of whom have shown tremendous class and form this year as well as gaining valuable experience on a global stage.



Watch the special edition Super Series: GCL Super Cup Insider for free to find out everything you need to know ahead of next week.



Individual riders have been vying for a prestigious golden ticket to the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix. The 15 challengers will face two formidable 1.65m tracks on Saturday night (20 November) in the high-stakes showdown, set to test those who have looked on phenomenal form throughout the year. The contenders looking to secure the third LGCT Super Grand Prix win are Niels Bruynseels (BEL), Olivier Robert (FRA), Peder Fredricson (SWE), Ben Maher (GBR), Scott Brash (GBR), Sameh El Dahan (GBR), Darragh Kenny (IRL), Sergio Alvarez Moya (SPA), John Whitaker (GBR), Daniel Deusser (GER), Harrie Smolders (NED), Malin Baryard-Johnsson (SWE), Bryan Balsiger (SUI), Spencer Smith (USA) and Henrik von Eckermann (SWE).



With a thrilling light show, wall-to-wall entertainment and an electric atmosphere, the GC Prague Playoffs promise to be an event for all the family to enjoy.



Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL

