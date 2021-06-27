Polish riders take the lead in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup class at LOTTO Strzegom Horse Trials

Photo by Leszek Wójcik

The home nation was the best in Friday’s dressage trial, the first part of the equestrian triathlon in the Nations Cup class.

The Polish team consists of Wiktoria Knap with Quintus, Jan Kamiński with Jard, Michał Hycki with Moonshine and Mateusz Kiempa with Lassban Radovix, and it was the last rider that performed the best dressage test, that currently puts him in third position in the individual classification. Second place for now belongs to German riders, and third to the team from Sweden. 5 nations are competing in this year’s FEI Eventing Nations Cup class.

„I’m happy with the ride and the score. It can always be better, but the result is good enough and we’ll fight on tomorrow. I think the cross-country course includes some demanding combinations, so we will see how we do there.” - said Mateusz Kiempa.

The best individual rider is Tim Lips form the Netherlands with TMX Herby and Jule Wewer from Germany sits in second riding Ruling Spirit.

Friday was the last day of dressage in the short format classes. In the CCI3*-S the best result belongs to Nadine Marzahl with Vally K, and Sweden’s Louise Romeike with Caspian 15 is the leader in the CCI2*-S.

Cross-country trials were played out today for the Intro and CCIP2*-L classes. The best combination in the Intro is Ricarda Berkenheide from Germany with Belle Jour, and Emilia Vogel with Tina leads the pony leaderboard.

The next cross-country tests will take place tomorrow, including in the Nations Cup, as well as showjumping trials. We know the winners after the final phases on Sunday.

Online results: http://results.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/event.php?event=8

Press Centre

Strzegom Horse Trials