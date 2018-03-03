Photo: Leszek Wójcik

Pony European Championships: showjumping gold for the French

The French team was unbeatable in the fight for the showjumping team gold medal at the FEI Pony European Championships in Strzegom. Silver went to The Netherlands, and bronze to Norway.

The French took the lead after yesterday’s class where all of their 5 riders went clear. Today, after two rounds., they finished on the lowest score of just 8 penalty points. And so, the win belonged to : Anna Szarzewski with Vaughann de Vuzit, Lola Brionne with Clementine, Marie Ann Sullivan with Ken van Orchid, Nohlan Vallat riding Daenerys D’Hurl’Vent and Jeanne Hirel with Vedouz de Nestin, who went double clear.

„ I think the course design was perfect. I was stressed, because we had very strong teams here: Ireland, Germany, Great Britain I think today’s course was difficult, especially because the riders were under a lot of pressure. After all, I’m a lucky man today!” – said the chef d’equipe – Olivier Bost.

The next medals were determined by a two-nation jump-off. After two knockdowns by riders from Norway and three Dutch clears it was all decided, and the rivalry did not need to be finished – the silver went to the Netherlands, and the Norwegian stood on the last step of the podium.

Eventing

The first part of the equestrian triathlon – the dressage – ended today. The leading nation is France, with the combined score of 77,7. Second place for now belongs to Germany – 83,5, and third to Ireland – 88,2. A total of 9 teams compete during the championships.

The individual leader is France’s Mae Rinaldi riding Boston Du Verdon, with the result of 23,2, before German rider Merle Hoffmann with Penny Lane WE (25,0) and her teammate Mathieu Cuomo with Celeste Du Montier – 26,4.

The cross-country trial will take place tomorrow.

Showjumping FEI Pony European Championships team medalists:

1. France - 8

Anna Szarzewski, VAUGHANN DE VUZIT

Lola Brionne, CLEMENTINE

Nohlan Vallat, DAENERYS D'HURL'VENT

Jeanne Hirel, VEDOUZ DE NESTIN

Marie Ann Sullivan, KEN VAN ORCHID

2. The Netherlands - 13

Siebe Leemans, VOODSTOCK DE L'ASTREE

Ava Eden Van Grunsven, SPECIAL LADY

Milan Morssinkhof, CARRICK 13

Logan Fiechter, MINERVA FOR PLAY

Renske Van Middendorp, JOLLY

3 Norway - 13

Thea Gunleksen, PARC COOKIE

Mikkel Fredin Nilsen, ATTYRORY WARRIOR

Dina Nicolaysen, ELECTRA

Rasmus Aasland, POETICS FLOURA

Oda Therese Oddsen, JAVAS ALUN

Results: https://zawodykonne.com/zawody/50/tour/1142

Press Centre

FEI European Championships for Ponies