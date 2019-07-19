Pony European Championships start next month in Poland

Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

Poland, Strzegom, July 14: The battle for medals in the European Championships for Ponies will begin at the hippodrome in Morawa in just a month.

Athletes aged from 12 to 16 and their ponies, measuring up to 149 centimeters will compete in Strzegom. It will be a unique experience for equestrian sports fans. The Championships will be played out in three disciplines of dressage, eventing and showjumping, all in the same time and place.

The athletes, despite their young age, will have to present their experience in all aspects of the equestrian sport, as well as knowledge of their horses’ abilities – said Marcin Konarski, the president of the organising committee.

Stragona Equestrian Centre is experienced in organising championship-level events. The 2017 Senior European Championships in Eventing were a large success. In 2012 and 2015, the centre organised European Championships for Juniors and Young Riders.

Organising such high-level sporting events is quite a challenge– said Marcin Konarski. – But many years of experience in organising equestrian shows have allowed us to assemble a team of people that are fully ready for the job. Many infrastructure investments carried out at the hippodrome have allowed to create optimum conditions for training and competing for both riders and their horses.

The show will start on the 14th of August at the hippodrome in Morawa near Strzegom, in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, preluded by an opening ceremony with a presentation of all competing countries. We will know the first winners on Thursday, the 15th of August.

FEI European Championships for Pony Strzegom 14-18.08.2019