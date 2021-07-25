Speed demons - on the Warsaw Jumping CSIO 4*parkour and the Służewiec Racecourse

Photo: lukasz-kowalski

The richness of Warsaw Jumping Saturday was marked by two major competitions, which counted as world-ranking qualifiers – the one with jump-off for the prize of PKO Bank Polski and the preceding 145 cm speed competition for the Totalizator Sportowy award. Show jumping was gracefully mingled with supreme horse racing, right in the heart of the Służewiec Racecourse.

As for the PKO BP competition, the starting list comprised 39 pairs, out of which only five managed to secure a place in the jump-off. The Swiss Alan Jufer with Dante MM secured victory, posting a double clear and clocking 39,02 seconds in the jump-off. As he mentioned, it was his first gold here in Warsaw, but another one for the team, which boosts hopes before the Sunday’s Nations Cup.

Prior to this ultimate individual jumping competition, those who favour horse-riding in broader terms got the taste of pure racing emotions. Right next to professional jockey performance series, there came an exceptional show race presenting eight Polish show jumpers in action. Each and every one of them, while galloping their fullbloods, diplayed outstanding versatility and bravery. The first one to cross the finish line was Maksymilian Wechta with the experienced, 6 year-old Medrock.

The current vice-champion of Poland Jarosław Skrzyczyński had to settle somewhat at the back – surely to be forgiven, as minutes beforehand he got the best of himself in terms of speed (as well as handiness) while completing the Totalizator Sportowy 145 cm course as second. The Medium Round competition itself was dominated by Edouard Schmitz from Switzerland (four golds in Warsaw so far) with the amazing Quno. The parkour at this competition was clearly on the sophisticated side, including many interesting alternatives, like the choice of obstacles (3 and 7) or turn and distance handling.

‘The parkour design was a challenge again, but my horses seem to be doing the job. Nonetheless, it takes a lot to win. All I thought of towards the end of course was that my timing was not up to expectations. Somehow, though, it was me who won the round.’

The morning CSIYH (3YH) 135/140 cm competition with jump-off for the prize of Krajowa Spólka Cukrowa saw Antoni Strzałkowski with Jaminka P to come out on top. The silver medal of the Young Horse final was awarded to Mściwoj Kiecoń with Cleany vd Kattevennen Z, followed by the German Gerrit Nieberg with the Hanoverian Cwept.

Sunday 11 am marks the most prominent competition of all Warsaw Jumping – the Longines EEF Series Final – witnessing the ultimate team rivalry of the great eleven: Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, Ireland, Norway, Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland, Italy, and Poland as the host. The winner shall be admitted to compete at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup (that is, Division 1) in 2022.

Subsequent to the jumping ‘feast’, the spectators are mostly welcome to pay a visit to the Służewiec racing track – for the various races to be enjoyed throughout the rest of the Sunday. Amongst them, the Arabian Derby – surely meant to crown the day.

