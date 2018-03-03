Sports Media Venture To Distribute Global Media Rights For Longines Global Champions Tour

Photo: Longines Global Champions Tour

After a hugely successful first year working together, Sports Media Venture has been appointed by Longines Global Champions Tour as their exclusive agent, to distribute the global media rights for the next seasons to come.



In 2021 the LGCT and GCL footprint expanded across the globe with deals from the likes of beIN Sports, Discovery, SVT, Czech TV, Sky Italia, Horse & Country, Horse TV, SVT Sweden and many more. Ready to expand even more over the next few seasons, Sports Media Ventures' network will be invaluable to helping show jumping reach a wider and new audience.



Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL President and Founder Jan Tops explained: "We are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Sports Media Venture after a fantastic 2021 season together. Working alongside a company who works with the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Ajax Amsterdam, Tour of Norway ect is a great way to help expand and grow our sport."



Managing Director of Sports Media Venture, Floris Weisz added: "I am extremely excited to partner with the Longines Global Champions Tour and League for years to come. The five star FEI Equestrian event series is known to host the best riders each weekend. The riders and equine athletes showcase their talents at the most inspiring locations across the globe throughout the season. I am dedicated to growing awareness of this amazing Tour and looking forward to expanding the reach."









The Longines Global Champions Tour is the world's premier show jumping series, bringing together the top show jumpers in the world to compete in prestigious locations for unprecedented prize money.



The LGCT & GCL circuit offers some of the most explosive and exciting competition of any equestrian series. The Championship series hosts Olympic, World and Continental Champions as they battle fiercely for the title of overall season Champion of Champions and the lion’s share of the bonus prize fund. The Championship spans three continents and takes in the world's great cities including Paris, Monaco, Madrid, Doha, Rome, Berlin and London amongst others, with a grand finale and the ultimate showdown in Prague.



The GCL team series is a dynamic new competition created in 2016 that saw for the first time in the history of show jumping, top riders from different countries unite to compete on the same team ensuring electrifying competitions. The ground-breaking concept delivers fascinating tactical battles and fierce rivalries between teams and their managers engaging new audiences around the world. With every event contributing to the final score, the battle for points throughout the season ensures top class sport and thrilling action.

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL