Strzegom 2019 - The recruitment of Volunteers for the FEI European Championships for Ponies has started

The recruitment of Volunteers for the FEI European Championships for Ponies has started

Photo: Leszek Wojcik

Do you like to be active? Is equestrian your passion and do you love the atmosphere of the horse show? Would you like to watch live, the best European pony riders and ponies competing? If the answer is ‘yes’- you have a chance to do it in Strzegom- just join us! Help us to organize an event of the highest level by becoming a volunteer at the FEI European Championships for Ponies - Strzegom 2019.

FEI European Championships for Ponies will take place 14th-18thAugust 2019 at the Hippodrome in Morawa near Strzegom. The recruitment of volunteers has begun.

- Youths, adults,and seniors- everyone is welcome - you just need to be 18 or older. There are various roles and many tasks to be undertaken during the competition, so volunteers of all abilities should apply. We are waiting for your application- explains Agnieszka Mossakowska- Knast, Volunteers’ Programme Coordinator.

Volunteers are required for: Organizers Office, Press Office, Info Points, Service Points, IT service, during dressage test, on the cross-country course and at the show jumping arena, as well as with posters and leaflets distribution, transfer to/from the airport amongst many other activities.

- Don’t forget that, apart from the job you will be given, volunteering is: a great experience, making new friends and good fun! - adds Agnieszka Mossakowska- Knast

The recruitment will be open until 27thApril 2019.

Rules of Volunteer’ Programme and the application form are available on: www.strzegom2019.pl

Press Centre

FEI European Championships for Pony Strzegom 14-18.08.2019