Strzegom is getting ready for the eventing season

2021 season is getting closer and closer. According to Strzegom’s calendar, it will start in April and will traditionally last until the half of October. What awaits us in the upcoming season?

- The epidemiological situation in Poland and Europe still makes many matters uncertain – says Marcin Konarski, the president of the Organising Committee – At the moment the organization of sport events in Poland is possible, both at indoor and outdoor arenas. There are no restrictions connected to organizing international events and the participation of foreign athletes. That is why we are getting ready for the 2021 in accordance to our calendar and epidemiological guidelines.

The warm-up show is Strzegom Spring Open. If all goes according to plan, this will be the first of five international shows in 2021. In the light of the current situation, the beginning of the season will be played out in compliance with sanitary restrictions and with limited audiences.

Strzegom Spring Open will host the following classes: CCI1*-Intro, CCIP2*-S, CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S, CCI4*-S and CNC 100. For many riders this will be the first 4* performance. The cross-country tracks will be designed to help athletes and horses test their form and to start the season well. A national show with CNC 90, 100, 1* and 2* classes is scheduled for mid-May.

Strzegom Horse Trials – the flagship event, including the Nations Cup, is scheduled for the last weekend of June. Strzegom Horse Trials will host ten international classes: CCI1*-Intro, CCIP2*-L, CCI2*-S, CCIJ2*-S, CCI2*-L, CCI3*-S, CCIY3*-S, CCI-3*-L, CCI4*-L and CCIO4*-S-NC. Along with the international classes, we will also play out a national CNC 100 class. This event will also serve as the Polish Eventing Championships for juniors and young riders.

The summer at Morawa hippodrome will see an accumulation of sport emotions. In mid-August we will host the European Championships for Ponies in three disciplines: jumping, dressage and eventing. Strzegom Summer Tour starts a few days later, with CCI1*- INTRO, CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S, CCI4*-S and CNC 100 classes.This is a show dedicated especially for those moving up a level.

Strzegom October Festival will traditionally be the end of the season. The riders will compete in CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L, CCI3*-S, CCIOY3*-L, CCI2*-L, CCIOJ2*-L, CCIOP2*-L, CCI1*-Intro and CNC 100 classes. Along with them, we will once again play out the European Youth Eventing Masters – an individual and team competition for all youth categories in CCIOP2*-L (pony), CCIO2*-L (juniors) and CCIO3*-L (young riders). This show will take place in mid-October.

2021 calendar:

09-11.04.2021 - Strzegom Spring Open – international and national eventing show

15-16.05.2021 – National show CNC: 90,100,1*,2*

24-27.06.2021- Strzegom Horse Trials – Nations Cup - international and national eventing show

11-15.08.2021- Pony European Championships in jumping, dressage and eventing

20-22.08.2021- Strzegom Summer Tour - international and national eventing show

14-17.10.2021- Strzegom October Festival - international and national eventing show

