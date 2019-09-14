Strzegom October Festival: great end of eventing season

Strzegom is preparing itself for last competitions in eventing in 2019. Strzegom October Festival will take place in less than a month from now.

Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

Strzegom October Festival joins international competitions (CCI1 * -INTRO, CCI2* -L, CCI3* -S, CCI3* -L, CCI4* -S, CCI4* -L) and national classes (CNC 1* - 105cm, CNC L - 100cm, CNC LL - 85cm). SOF will take place from 10th till 13th October this year. Recently was added class for ponies – CCIP2*-L.

The all courses will be very educational for horses and riders. The level will be friendly, soft and very good for the first time at that level.

Entries for event are open now. For more info visit: www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl

International classes entries: via NF

National entries online panel: via www.zawodykonne.com

