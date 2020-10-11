Strzegom October Festival: the final of the eventing season in Poland

Michael Jung with fischerChipmunk FRH. Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

It’s the last edition of this year’s international eventing rivalry in Poland. Strzegom October Festival, including a new eventing series, starts on Thursday.

Strzegom October Festival is traditionally the end of the season at the hippodrome in Morawa. This year it will be accompanied by European Youth Eventing Masters. It’s a brand-new project in the European equestrian calendar, with classes for all youth categories. - Our goal was to create another chance for young athletes to compete individually and as a team, apart from championship events. – says Marcin Konarski, the organizer of the show – The rivalry will be based on Nations Cup classes. The show will see teams of 3 or 4 riders compete in a team.

Ten classes will be played out at Strzegom’s arenas, including youth categories of ponies, juniors and young riders. The equestrian facility in Morawa will host more than 370 horses from 20 countries.

The entry list includes top international eventers, such as German rider Michael Jung - the current Olympic gold medalist and the only rider to ever hold the titles of European, world and Olympic champion at the same time; his teammates Julia Krajewski, Andreas Dibowski, Dirk Schrade and Frank Ostholt – team Olympic medalists, as well as Yoshiaki Oiwa – the gold medalist of the Asian Games.

Top Polish athletes will also take part in the competiton, including the medalists of this year’s senior national championships: Mateusz Kiempa and Małgorzata Korycka.

Strzegom October Festival starts on Thursday with dressage tests. Cross-country, the most exciting of the trials, will be played out over three days. We will know the winners on Sunday after the XC and jumping.

Fans will have the chance to cheer on their favourites online, thanks to livestream of the cross-country trials. It will be available to watch at www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl, Świat Koni website and the show’s Facebook.

Entries – CCI: https://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2020/03/Entries-CCI-05.10.pdf

Entries – CNC: https://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2020/03/Entries-CNC-05.10.pdf

Programme: https://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2020/03/SOF_TIMETABLE_05.10.pdf

Press Centre

Strzegom Horse Trials