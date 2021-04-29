Strzegom Spring Open The eventing season in Poland is gaining momentum

Strzegom, April 28: Almost 300 horses, six international classes and top eventers – the second show of Strzegom Spring Open starts this week.

Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

The arenas in Morawa will see riders from 17 countries compete with almost 300 horses. The classes include two short format ones: CCI2*-S and CCI3*-S, three long ones: CCI2*-L, CCI3*-L and CCI4*-L, as well as an Intro class and three national ones.

Strzegom will host some of the world’s top eventers. The first one on our list is Tim Price (NZL), currently occupying the second position in the world ranking of the International Equestrian Federation, fresh after finishing second in the five-star class at Kentucky Three Day Event last weekend. We will also see the Asian Games gold medalist Yoshiaki Oiwa (JPN), Dutch rider Merel Blom – the team bronze medalist of World Equestrian Games, as well as Andreas Dibowski (GER), the team Olympic gold medalist.

The show starts on Thursday, the 29 th of April. The first two are dressage days. Jumping and cross-country trials will be played out on Saturday and Sunday.

In accordance with the current pandemic restrictions, the show will be played out without audiences and following strict sanitary measures. The fans will have the chance to cheer on their favourites online – the show will be livestreamed at www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl and Facebook.

CCI Entries: https://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2021/04/Strzegom_Spring_Open_II_-_entries_-_CCI.pdf

CNC Entries: https://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2021/04/Strzegom_Spring_Open_II_-_entries_-_CNC.pdf

Timetable: https://www.eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/images/2021/04/TIMETABLLE_-_26_04_2021.pdf

Livestream schedule:

Thursday, 29.04.2021

Dressage

08.30 - CCI3*-S

Friday, 30.04.2021

Dressage

08.00 - CCI3*-L

10.00 - CCI4*-L

14.00 - CCI4*-S

Saturday, 01.05.2021

CROSS COUNTRY

09.00 - CCI2*-L

12.00 - CCI3*-L

12.45 - CCI4*-L

Sunday, 02.05.2021

CROSS COUNTRY

10.00 - CCI 3*-S

12.00 - CCI 4*-S

13.30 - CNC 2*

