Sweden wants a second chance against Ireland

Revenge.

That one word can summarize the choice Malin Baryard Johnsson made when inviting Irish Bertram Allen and Cian O’Connor to Sweden International Horse Show November 30 – December 3.

Bertram Allen and Cian O'Connor, from the golden team Ireland, are coming to Sweden once again, this time to compete during Sweden International Horse Show. Photo: Roland Thunholm

”We will have to perform our very best to defeat these two top riders, but that is a challenge that we’re looking forward to,” says Malin Baryard Johnsson, who beside being a top rider also is the sports director of Sweden International Horse Show, SIHS.

We remember the drama of the team competition during the European Championship in Gothenburg.

Sweden was in the lead before the last round, but Ireland got it together and won the gold medal.

Now, Malin Baryard Johnsson, as sports director of SIHS, invites two of the EC gold medalists to Sweden and Stockholm.

”These are two of the world’s absolute top riders. It’s going to be tough to get some of the cars that Bertram has had the habit of bringing back home, says Malin Baryard Johnsson.

Bertram Allen has won no less than six Volkswagen cars in Stockholm in the last two years.

Sweden International Horse Show retains its concept of presenting compact competitions with the world’s best riders. For the show jumping 18 riders and 36 horses are invited to compete in six classes during the four days.

In addition to the show jumping stars, SIHS presents the world’s most prestigious dressage competition – Saab Top 10 Dressage – the FEI World Cup Driving and an exciting indoor eventing challenge.

Sweden International Horse Show, November 30 – December 3 2017

Caroline Berggren

