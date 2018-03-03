Photo: Longines Global Champions Tour

Swedish continue their sensational form with an electric win from Henrik von Eckermann to close the first week of Longines Global Champions Tour of Šamorín



Under the spectacular lights in the expansive indoor arena at X-Bionic Sphere the Swedish national Anthem played out once again as Henrik von Eckermann and lightning-fast Glamour Girl took the win in the final class of the weekend.



Continuing their flying form it was a fitting climax to the sensational first weekend at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Šamorín and Henrik said: "It was a great feeling, today we really got it done after an unlucky pole in yesterday’s Grand Prix. I am delighted with her, every show she does something great and really is incredible."



After three days of top sport, entertainment and perfect weather, the crowds and guests left the showground to an iconic light display ready for another display from the world’s best as the Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL season Finals takes place in the same venue next weekend.



Henrik von Eckermann took the win ahead of flying Frenchman Olivier Robert and Velvote Des Aubiers while third place went to the super speedy Bassem Mohammed and Sirocco. The final day of competition provided another spectacle of high calibre show jumping as Uliano Vezzani’s last course of the show produced 13 clear rounds to go through to the jump-off. Vezzani's course was a flowing challenge with plenty of unrelated distances at the first indoor event of the LGCT season.



First to return for the jump-off was Bart Bles and 11-year-old Comme-Laude W. Bles has been on top form all weekend but lucky wasn’t on his side today. Knowing he had to go for it Bles set off, meaning business but the first part of the green double fell down and put him straight out of contention for the win.



Winner of multiple Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix this season Olivier Robert didn’t hang - didn’t hang around knowing there were some very fast combinations left to come. The crowd cheered in appreciation as he stopped the clock clear in 36.25 seconds to take the lead.



Pieter Devos and Mom’s Toupie de la Roque gave it a good try but couldn’t match the flying Frenchman’s pace after he added a couple of extra strides to the last. Maikel van der Vleuten’s Elwikke was bucking before they had crossed through the start but put the pedal to the metal as soon as they crossed the starting beam. They kept all the fences up but had to settle for 37.53 seconds and slide below the current leader.



It was all over for Christian Ahlmann and Solid Gold Z when the penultimate fence came crashing down and the German rider left the arena disappointed with his performance.



Fresh from his win in the same class at LGCT Rome the blistering fast combination of Henrik von Eckermann and Glamour Girl took every risk possible to pull out all the stops and shave a second off the time to beat once again proving the Swedish are untouchable once again.



There was heartache and disappointment for Daniel Deusser with Jasmien v. Bisschop and Roger Yves Bost riding Ballerine du Vilpion after they both had poles keeping them out of the top prize money. While Eric van der Vleuten on Dreamland, Anna Kellnerová onboard Silverstone G and Koen Vereecke with Lector v. Bisschop opted for slightly slower rounds but it kept them on 0 faults to pick up placings.



Young talent Gilles Thomas and the stunning black stallion Feromas van Beek Z kept it careful but a fence fell taking them too out of a chance today. It was a class performance from Bassem Mohammed and Sirocco riding a time of 37.24 seconds good enough to secure the final place on the podium and round off his exceptional weekend.



The Longines Global Champions Tour stays in Šamorín for another weekend for the final showdown of the year to see the 2021 season champion of champions crowned.

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL

