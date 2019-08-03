Swedish jumping team announced

This happy quartet will represent Sweden at the FEI European Championships 2019. Photo: Roland Thunholm

Swedish Chef d´Equipe Henrik Ankarcrona has announced the riders and horses selected for the FEI European Jumping Championships in August.

Malin Baryard Johnsson, Peder Fredricson, Fredrik Jönsson and Henrik von Eckermann, the same formation as on the Silver Medal Winning team in the WEG last year, will represent Sweden in Rotterdam, (NED). Reserve rider is Evelina Tovek.

On the team is three of Stuteri Arch´s top horses, 11-year old mare H&M Indiana ridden by Malin Baryard Johnsson, 13-year old gelding H&M All In or 12-year old gelding H&M Christian K, both ridden by Peder Fredricson.

Lars Ingvarsson´s and Yvonne Sterntorp Invarsson´s 11-year old gelding Cold Play is once again given the trust to be on the team together with rider and co-ownerFredrik Jönsson.

GT Elite Scandinavia AB´s 13-year old mare Toveks Mary Lou 194, who has been a pillar on the team with two double clears in the Nations Cup this summer, is part of the team with rider Henrik von Eckermann.

- This is the quartet I think has the best chances to be successful at the championships, says Henrik Ankarcrona.

- We are all looking forward to Rotterdam and the FEI European Jumping Championships.

Swedish Team Jumping

Malin Baryard Johnsson, b 1975, hometown: Norrköping, riding club: Linköpings Fältrittklubb

H&M Indiana, b 2008, mare, BWP, e. Kashmir van Shuttershof u. Halifax ue. Animo´s Hallo, breeder: W Vanderlinden-van Turtelboc, owner: Stuteri Arch

Peder Fredricson, b 1972, hometown: Vitaby, riding club: Österlens Ridklubb

H&M All In, b 2006, gelding, BWB, e. Kashmir van Schuttershof u. Fortune ue. Andiamo, breeder: Dee Heer Bas Huybregts, owner: Stuteri Arch

H&M Christian K, b 2007, gelding, KWPN, e. Namelus R u. Sirnanda ue. Calvados, breeder: G W Klerks, owner: Stuteri Arch

Fredrik Jönsson, b 1972, hometown: Flyinge, riding club: Flyinge Hästsportklubb

Cold Play, b 2008, gelding, OLDBG, e. Contendro I u. Honey Moon ue. Argentinus, breeder: Anneken Guido, owner: Lars Ingvarsson, Yvonne Sterntorp Ingvarsson, Fredrik Jönsson

Henrik von Eckermann, b 1981, hometown: Wachtberg, Germany, riding club Flyinge Hästsportklubb

Toveks Mary Lou 194, b 2006, mare, WESTF, e. Montendro u. Pina-Colada ue. Portland L, breeder: Hubert Nienhaus, owner: GT Elite Scandinavia AB

Evelina Tovek, b 1993, hometown: Ätran, riding club: Varbergs Ridklubb

Dalila de la Pomme, b 2009, mare, Belgian Sporthorse, e. Taran De La Pomme u. Duchesse De La Pomme ue. Diamant De Semilly, breeder: Haras de la Pomme FR, owner: Susanne Tovek

