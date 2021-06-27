Team Poland in the lead in the eventing Nations Cup at LOTTO Strzegom Horse Trials

The home team kept its leading position after a demanding cross-country trial in the Nations Cup class at the hippodrome in Morawa. Second position belongs to Germany and third to Sweden.

LW- Leszek Wójcik

Poland is represented by Wiktoria Knap with Quintus, Jan Kamiński with Jard, Michał Hycki with Moonshine and Mateusz Kiempa with Lassban Radovix. The best result in the team belongs to Kiempa, who went throught the XC clear on the fences, but with quite a few points for time which cost him his third position after dressage and knocked him down to 9 th. Jan Kamiński presented the fastest round in the team. „The round felt fantastic. The cross-country was very demanding. I decided to bet on accuracy, so I didn’t go very fast, but I wanted to be very precise, because there were a lot of technical challenges. I think I could have easily made up for the time, but it was not the most important thing today. The XC was hard because you had to constantly analyze what’s going on on the course and adjust your riding to the coming fences. We needed a lot of attack on the last water, but at the same time it had to be calm to precisely guide the horse to the narrow fences” – said Kamiński.

The leaderboard has changed significantly in the individual classification. The new leader after a clear round two seconds over the optimum time is Jule Wewer from Germany with Ruling Spirit. Second place belongs to India’s Fouaad Mirza with Dajara 4, who went up from the 12 th after dressage. Jonna Britse (SWE) sits in third with Quattrino. The dressage leader Tim Lips from the Netherlands with TMX Herby had some faults on the course and is currently 29 th.

Saturday’s cross-country changed a lot in the CCI4*-L as well. The new best result belongs to Malin Josefsson from Sweden with Maggan V. Heidi Bratlie Larsen with Lonestar My Hunter is currently second, and Małgorzata Korycka (POL) with Canvalencia are placed third.

Lara de Liedekerke-Meier kept her lead in the CCI2*-L riding Formidable 62 after a clear XC round. In the junior class the best result still belongs to Agata Piskadło (POL) with Brodway, which still makes her the leader in the Polish National Championships in this category.

Germany’s Sandra Auffarth with Rosveel is now the best in the CC3*-S, and the pole position in the young riders’ class and in the Polish National Championships for this category belongs to Julia Gillmaier with Red Dream Princes.

Saturday was also showjumping day for the short-format 2* and 3* classes. In the CCI2*-S the leader is Sweden’s Louise Romeike with Caspian 15, and Nadine Marzahl (GER) with Vally K lead the CCI3*-S.

The CCIP2*-L for ponies ended today with the win of Antonia Fulst from Germany riding Fernet. The winner of the Intro class is Ricarda Berkenheide (GER) with Belle Jour.

The next showjumping and cross-country trials will take place on Sunday, which will determine the winners.

Online results: http://results.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/event.php?event=8

