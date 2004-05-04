The 2020 season in Strzegom starts soon and will last from the beginning of April until half of October.

The first show is a national one, taking place at 4-5 th of April. Varied and relatively easy cross-country courses will await the riders, suitable for the beginning of the season. The show will contain the following classes: CNC LL, CNC L, CNC 1*, CNC 2*.

The international season at the hippodrome in Morawa will begin with Strzegom Spring Open - the first of five big events in the Stragona Equestrian Center calendar. For many riders it will be the first show at the 4* level. As always, the cross-country tests will be designed in such a way that the athletes and horses will have the chance to test their form at the beginning of the season, but at the same time, to have a motivating experience before more difficult shows.

Strzegom Spring Open will hold classes at the following levels: CNC LL, CNC L, CIC1*, CIC2*, CIC3*, CIC4*.

Traditionally, the cross-country course is the most demanding at Strzegom Horse Trials. This year the show will take place a week later than usual – from the 2 nd until the 5 th of July. New fences have been designed especially for this event, and groundwork has been performed to make the trial more attractive. The riders will compete not only in the Nations Cup, but also in easier classes. Thinking about junior and young riders preparing for the European Championships, we will have classes with a separate classification for their age categories. The athletes will also compete in two national classes: CNC LL and CNC L and nine international ones: CIC1*, CIC2*-S, CIC2*-S-J, CIC3*-S, CIC3*-S-YR, CICO4*S-Nations Cup, CCI2* - L, CCI3*-L, CCI4*-L.

Less than ten days after Strzegom Horse Trials, Morawa will once again welcome the best European pony riders. The European Championships for Ponies in showjumping, dressage and eventing will take place from the 14 th until the 19 th of July.

That’s not the end of summer in Morawa. The last weekend of August marks the beginning of Strzegom Summer Tour. The riders will compete in the following classes: CNC LL, CNC L, CIC1*, CIC2*, CIC3*, CIC4*. The difficulty level will as always allow the athletes to go up a level. The show is recommended for combinations that want to debut in a higher-level class.

As usual, the end of the season is the time for Strzegom October Festival. As well as SHT, the show will host a variety of classes: CNC LL, CNC L, CIC1*, CIC2*-S, CIC3*-S, CIC3*-S, CICO4*S, CCI2*-L, CCIO2*-L-J, CCI3*-L, CCI3*-L-YR, CCI4*-L. CCI2P-L. Team competitions for junior and young riders are a novelty this year.

Photo by Mariusz Chmieliński

SEE YOU IN STRZEGOM!

2020 calendar:

4-5.04.2020 – National eventing show

17-19.04.2020 - STRZEGOM SPRING OPEN – international and national eventing show

02-05.07.2020 - STRZEGOM HORSE TRIALS - international and national eventing show

15-19.07.2020 – Pony European Championships in showjumping, dressage and eventing

27-30.08.2020 - STRZEGOM SUMMER TOUR - international and national eventing show

08-11.10.2020 - STRZEGOM OCTOBER FESTIVAL - international and national eventing show

Strzegom Press Centre