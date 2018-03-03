The countdown is On to the €6 million GCL Super Cup as Prague Hosts World’s Top Riders and Teams!

Photo: GCL



After a phenomenal 2021 season, the final showdown of the year for the GCL teams will take place from 18 - 21 November in the GCL Super Cup at the GC Prague Playoffs.



This season alone Valkenswaard United have won over €2.2 million in prize money with another €6 million up for grabs in the GCL Super Cup. It is all to play for as the teams start on a clean sheet with every round counting and no drop scores.



The GCL Super Cup promises to be even bigger and better than ever before, showcasing as an epic finale to 2021 of the world’s best horses and riders. Over the course of the four-day event, fans will witness a roller-coaster of eliminations for the team competition, featuring upsets and glory as teams battle through the quarter-final, semi-final and final stages.



All 16 teams have qualified for the thrilling GCL Super Cup with Valkenswaard United, Shanghai Swans, Paris Panthers and London Knights all fast-tracking their way straight through to the GCL Super Semi-Finals and collecting the prize money from the knockout Quarter-Finals without even jumping.



With just under 3 weeks to go until kick-off, team discussions are underway with last-minute tactics and strategic plans as final decisions are made on which horse and rider combinations to field for the Playoffs.



Pressure will be at fever pitch during the intense 4 days of competition as the victorious 6 teams from the qualifying stages go into combat in the GCL Super Cup Final on Sunday afternoon rounding off a scintillating weekend of sport and entertainment. Who will lift the GCL Super Cup trophy and win the lion’s share of the €6 million Final’s prize money?



As a taste of what is to come in the dramatic GCL Super Cup take a look back at the electric 2021 GCL season full to the brim of sporting drama, high stakes, forever memories and enjoy this whistle stop tour of the season featuring many of the best bits from the year.



Watch video now



Visitors can still book tickets for a place at this unmissable event. Just a short distance from neighbouring Germany, Prague is ideally located in central Europe and is easily accessible from The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Switzerland, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.



In 2019 the event was a sell-out spectacular, with families flocking to watch breathtaking performances of horsemanship, dance, thrilling light displays and entertainment. This year promises even more variety for all to enjoy, and with the simple to follow format fans from around the world can watch as each day of the event reveals new victors.



To book your tickets now, please click here.

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL