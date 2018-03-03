The eventing season in Poland starts soon

Photo by Strzegom Horse Trials



The opening competition will take place in Strzegom that will host as many as five international and seven national eventing shows in 2018. Most the events repeat annually for years and have a secured place in competition calendars of many world-class riders. Some new events will take place too. All competitions will be available to follow on our new, completely redesigned website!!!

If the weather conditions allow, eventing season will start at the end of March and two weeks later a new international event-Strzegom Spring Open will take place.

The main show of LKS Stragona- Strzegom Horse Trials-goes back to the traditional date and will take place in the last week of June (27th June-1st July 2018).

In 2018 Strzegom Summer Tour comes back after its debut in 2016 and a year break in 2017 due to Europeans. In the middle of September Strzegom Autumn Show will take place and in the middle of October there will be time for Strzegom October Festival. Every international event will be accompanied by national classes.

You will be able to follow all international events including live coverage of them on our redesigned website www.StrzegomHorseTrials.pl

Strzegom2018 Calendar

24-25.03.2018 - CNC LL, CNC L, CNC P, CNC 1*

6-8.04.2018 - Strzegom Spring Open (CIC1*, CIC2*, CIC 3*) & CNC (CNC LL, CNC L, CNC P, CNC 1*)

19-20.05.2018 - CNC (CNC LL, CNC L, CNC P, CNC 1*)

27.06-01.07.2018 - Strzegom Horse Trials (CIC1*, CCI1*, CIC2*, CCI2*, CICO3*, CCI3*) & CNC (CNC L, CNC P, CNC 1*)

9-12.08.2018 - Strzegom Summer Tour (CIC1*, CIC2*, CIC3*, CNC L, CNC P, CNC 1* & CNC (CNC L, CNC P, CNC 1*)

14-16.09.2018 - Strzegom Autumn Show (CIC1*, CIC2* & CNC (CNC L, CNC P, CNC 1*)

20-23.09.2018 – Polish Championships for Young Horses 4,5&6 years old

11-14.10.2018 - Strzegom October Festival (CCI1*, CIC2*, CCI2*, CIC3*, CCI3*) & CNC (CNC L, CNC P, CNC 1*)

Come to Strzegom in 2018!!!

