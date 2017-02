Video Pferde + Reitsportmagazin HUFGEFLÜSTER.TV

Wenn das Pferd einfach nicht gehen mag, was dann?

Ein Film von www.mea-way.com, copyright Marlis Amato

This horse would not go forward at all, even with a crop or whip. The method I used for this horse will work for any horse who does not go forward or is non-responsive to leg. He was happily trotting and cantering within a week from this video.