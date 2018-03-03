The Standouts of the Saddlebred Industry: Meet Lionel and Georgia Ferreira of Monnigton Farm

Photo with permission by Erin Jones, In.Mode Marketing LLC

Monnington Farm is a premier Saddlebred training facility in Simpsonville Kentucky, owned by Lionel and Georgia Ferreira. Lionel hails from Bloemfontein, South Africa, which in that nation is very similar to Lexington, Kentucky. Upon leaving school he came to Kentucky to work for some of the leading trainers in the industry to hone his craft. Lionel then went on to train for John and Angela Bulmer in Hereford, England, and it was during that that time he brought out champion after champion, while also dealing with the long distances involved in flying horses over from abroad to compete on the Kentucky Circuit.

Georgia Bulmer Ferreira is from Hereford, England, where she grew up around show horses and where the seeds were planted for her to become a lifelong enthusiast and exhibitor. Her mother’s family lived in New York and realized there were no Morgans in England, so in 1975 they started importing Morgan to the UK. Once Lionel and Georgia met and married, it was certain a move to Kentucky was imminent – which they did 10 years ago – with the Commonwealth being the mecca for the horse industry, and the plethora of Saddlebred horse shows here.

Photo with permission by Erin Jones, In.Mode Marketing LLC

“The Louisville World’s Championship Horse Show is the pinnacle of our breed and defines the best of the best,” states Lionel. “Victories are won on many levels. For some it’s competing there, having their best ride, or winning. And sometimes competing there for the first time or having a great ride means the most. Luck and the stars aligning are often what it takes to bring home a World’s Championship.” Adds Georgia, “The night we’ll never forget though was when Lionel won the Five Gaited World’s Grand Championship in 2015 with Marc of Charm, it was an incredible achievement and a very magical moment.”

Erin Jones

In.Mode Marketing LLC