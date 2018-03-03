The winner of the CI-short 3* class during fischer Strzegom Summer Tour in Poland is Sandra Auffarth.

Photo: Leszek Wójcik

Four international and five national classes- all that was to see over the last four days at fischer Strzegom Summer Tour. Some of the best eventers in the world have competed at the hippodrome in Morawa, including the current Olympic champion Michael Jung, world champion Sandra Auffarth and the current European champion Ingrid Klimke. For the German team it was also the final test before the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, USA in September.

Sandra Auffarth (GER) with Viamant du Matz has won the most difficult class of the event- the CI-short 3* competition. Fourth after dressage, she has taken the lead after cross country, being the only rider to finish the course clear and in time. A clear round in the showjumping has only proven her to be the best in the class.

„I had a great feeling yesterday in the cross country and I was very proud of my horse. I had a good feeling about the showjumping, because my horse is a good jumper. I’m very very happy, my test went really good for me and my horse. I think the showjumping course was quite difficult, but it made it exciting and fun to watch for the audience” – Sandra Auffarth after her clear round in the showjumping arena.

Second place belongs to Christoph Wahler (GER) aboard Carjatan S, and third goes to Andreas Dibowski (GER) with FRH Corrida. The highest placed polish athlete of the competition was Jan Kamiński, finishing on the 18th place.

Photo: Leszek Wójcik

During the CI-short 3* class, polish riders also competed for the title of the Polish National Champion. The gold medal went to Jan Kamiński with Senior, silver medal for Joanna Pawlak with Fantastic Frieda, and bronze for Paweł Spisak with Admirał.

German riders have definitely dominated the CI-long 2* class. The best score overall belonged to Michael Jung with Corazon. Good ride in the dressage arena, a few points for the time in the cross country and a clear round during showjumping has granted him the first place in the class. Second place went to Tabea-Marie Meiners (GER) with Luc M, and third to Stephanie Böhe (GER) with Amazing Prince.

The CI-short 2* class was also lucky for the German team. Julia Krajewski aboard Samourai du Thot has taken the lead after cross country and a clear round in the showjumping arena has secured her position and granted her the first place in the competition. Second in the CI-short 2* was Sandra Auffarth with Daytona Beach 8 and third place went to Emma Brüssau with Donnerstag 20.

In the CI-short 1* class the best score belonged to Pietro Grandis (ITA) with Choclat, second place went to Merel Blom (NED) with Lucky You 7, and taking the third place was Ksawery Śniegucki (POL) with Red Dream Princes.

Photo: Leszek Wójcik

Online results: http://eventing.strzegomhorsetrials.pl/results/2018/sst/

