Tickets now on sale for the second Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL of Valkenswaard in 2021!

Photo: LGCT

This 10th leg in the 2021 LGCT and GCL calendar is sure to see incredible sporting action, with Dutch and international riders alike set to treat the crowds to stunning performances with their best horses.



On August 20 – 22, the stunning state-of-the-art Tops International Arena in Valkenswaard will once again host top-level sport at the Longines Global Champions Tour. Tickets for the thrilling weekend are now on sale as the LGCT and GCL return to its spiritual home in Valkenswaard.



At the last drama-packed Longines Global Champions Tour of Valkenswaard in June this year, it saw British rider Ben Maher win the LGCT Grand Prix and prevent three Dutchmen from sweeping the podium on their home ground.



In a nail-biting climax, Maher and Explosion W stunned with a sensational jump-off. Following his extraordinary win, Maher said: "It feels amazing, he just gives me so much confidence, every time I ride him he makes me feel like I can do anything. The grass arena rode incredibly. For sure it is one of, if not the best grass arena in the world."



The team competition also saw a dramatic battle with a fierce challenge between the Monaco Aces and home team Valkenswaard United. But it was the Monaco Aces duo of Jos Verlooy and Laura Kraut who put in a flawless performance, taking the team’s first win of the season.



A delighted Verlooy said: "Everything went to plan today. It is amazing to have grass back at Tops International Arena, it is super, the horses love it, and there is nothing more beautiful than jumping on a nice grass arena."



Teammate Laura Kraut agreed: "Picking up the ranking points is brilliant especially in my first team event of the year. The footing is brilliant here, it is like jumping off a trampoline, it really couldn’t be better."



The event is expected to draw huge crowds in 2021 for this second event of the season held at Tops International Arena. With home and international heroes to cheer for, fans will be able to witness a true battle of the world’s best, with riders and teams competing for the top honours in Valkenswaard and for a place in the GC Prague Playoffs.





Floss Bish-Jones



Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL