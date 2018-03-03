Tickets on sale for 2022 edition of Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show / Longines Global Champions Tour of Ramatuelle, Saint-Tropez

Photo: Longines Global Champions Tour

From 19 - 21 May 2022 the Longines Global Champions Tour will return to the glamorous French Riviera town of Ramatuelle, Saint-Tropez for the 8th edition of the Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show.



Tickets are now on sale for three days of spectacular show jumping action right on the Mediterranean shores of Pampelonne beach. The show always draws hundreds of passionate spectators creating an electric atmosphere.



Mixing glamour with top-level sport, the event takes place just steps from the sea, on a beach shaded by pines. Each year, the show’s world-class facilities are purpose-built for the occasion, including a main arena for the competitions, warm-up arena, a village, VIP area, restaurants, bars, shops, and more.



The Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show will include two different levels of competition CSI5* and CSI2* for a total of €600,000 in prize-money. Previous LGCT Grand Prix of Ramatuelle, St Tropez winners include the likes of current world number one Peder Fredricson, Jessica Springsteen and Ben Maher, but who will shine next season in the Championship race, and pick up a golden ticket for the Longines Global Champions Tour Super Grand Prix?



Thursday and Friday of the event is free admission while tickets start from 50 euros for adults and 20 euros for children up to 14-years-old on Super Saturday.



Providing a front-row seat to the action along with finely crafted Italian dishes, a range of beverage options, and top-quality service, the Global Champions Lounge at the Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show is a dining experience unlike any other. Tables are available for parties of 4 or 6 people.



Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL