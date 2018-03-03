Tickets on sale for show jumping spectacular at foot of Eiffel Tower

Foto: Photo: Longines Global Champions Tour / Jessica Rodrigues





To the delight of all, the LONGINES GLOBAL CHAMPIONS TOUR-LONGINES PARIS EIFFEL JUMPING will be back on the Champ-de-Mars next June for its 8th edition. At the foot of the Eiffel Tower from 24 - 26 June 2022 a feast of world-class equestrian sport will take place along with a range of entertainment, cultural experiences and art exhibitions.



Equestrian fans, tourists and locals can enjoy a magical journey at the Parisian stage of the Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL circuit which is always eagerly awaited by enthusiasts and lovers of the equestrian world.



With a festive and majestic atmosphere the popular village is free and an eco-responsible space which offers entertainment for all ages: exhibitions of artists, activities and games for children, horse well-being and biodiversity area and much more that makes the event so special.



The ticket office is now open with an exclusive Christmas offer for a limited time only from 9 December - 11th January 2022 of 20% discount on grandstand seats in the Eiffel Tribune.



More than 250 horses will compete in 1* and 5* competitions, for a teaser of what is to come at LGCT-LPEJ 2022 please click here.

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL