Ufree - das Pferd für Kinder zum Reiten und Liebhaben

UFREE-HORSE http://www.ufree-horse.com is a ride on horse toy for kids which can really move without battery and petrol. It has very similar appearance with the real horse. It uses plush material and leather to make the appearance which covers the sturdy steel frame and complicated drive system. UFREEHORSE does not need any battery or petrol power to make it run. It will run when rider's body move up and down pressing the saddle continually, just like the action of riding real horse.