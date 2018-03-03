Victor Bettendorf wins the Grand Prix CSI3* of Saint-Lô

Press Release Photo provided by Pôle Hippique de Saint Lô

Eighty one riders and 171 horses were present in Saint-Lô to compete in the international show jumping competition of the Normandy Horse Show.

Six events took place since Friday including 2 Ranking events. The Luxembourg rider Victor BETTENDORF won the Grand Prix at 1m50 this afternoon with his experienced Pasha du Gué by signing a time of 49.37 seconds in the jump-off. This is his first CSI3* victory.



Jack ANSEMS (NED) and Fliere Fluiter took second place and Shane BREEN (IRL) with Compelling Z was third.

RESULTS

A CSI4* and 2* this fall in Saint-Lô

Next international event in Saint-Lô, the indoor CSI4*/2* from October 21 to 24.

On the program :

CSI2*: 6 events including 1 GP 1m45 ranking 8 events

CSI4*: 8 events including 4 rankings and a speed challenge event

Press Release

Pôle Hippique de Saint Lô

Original source: