World and Olympic Champion at Strzegom Horse Trials

Almost 270 horses representing 18 countries are entered to compete at the biggest eventing show in Poland.

Photo: Strzegom Press

Strzegom Horse Trials as always will welcome top evening riders. At Morawa Hippodrome we are going to see: German rider Sandra Auffarth- triple Olympic champion, World champion and European vice- champion; Andreas Dibowski- team Olympic champion; Belgian rider Karin Donckers- double team bronze medalist of European Championships and Swedish rider Linda Algotsson- double winner of Worlds Cup Final as well as many others well known riders.

At 15th edition of Strzegom Horse Trials 239 athletes from 18 countries will compete. The most numerous will be 50 Polish and 37 Germans. We will have a chance to watch riders from Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Czech Rep., Denmark, Finland, Spain, Holland, Lithuania, Norway, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Hungary and Great Britain.

During five days of the event riders will take part in six international competitions including FEI Nations Cup- the most prestigious series in FEI calendar.

Strzegom Horse Trials will start on Wednesday 17th May with the dressage test, on Friday and Saturday there will be the cross country test and on Sunday 21st May, after the show jumping test, the best team of the first leg of FEI Nations Cup series will be selected.

Best regards

Strzegom Press Office Team