Photo: LGCT

World-class action guaranteed at Longines Global Champions Tour of Hamburg



The Spaniard Sergio Alvarez Moya has just celebrated himself as the winner of the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Berlin in the capital of Germany, and preparations for the next German stage of the world's most prestigious show jumping series are in full swing.



From 26 - 29 August 2021, the Longines Global Champions Tour and the GCL team competition will stop in Hamburg. With his triumph in Berlin, Sergio Alvarez Moya has taken the lead in the ranking and won his ticket for the LGCT Super Grand Prix in Prague in November.



Christian Ahlmann, Marcus Ehning and Ludger Beerbaum are all keen to climb up the overall Championship rankings. The German talents know the excellent conditions in Hamburg and have already made a firm commitment for the stage in Hamburg-Klein Flottbek.



Tickets for the international five-star show jumping event in Hamburg-Klein Flottbek can be booked directly through the link below. Following COVID-19 safety regulations all visitors (6 years and older) must comply with the GGG rule. They must show a negative test, have recovered or have been vaccinated, paper or digital proof must be presented at the entrance.

Floss Bish-Jones

Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL