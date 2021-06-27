World class officials at the FEI Eventing European Championship at Segersjö

The planning of the FEI Eventing European Championships for juniors and young riders at Segersjö in Sweden is in full swing. The championship will not only welcome Europe's best junior and young riders. Segersjö can also proudly present some of the world's best officials.

A lot of details are falling into place ahead of the championship, which will be held 26th-29th of August. Judges, course designers and other officials are now presented.

Ground Jury President in the three-star young rider class is none other than the Danish Anne-Mette Binder. She is the Chef d’Equipe of the successful Danish senior team in dressage, but also an international eventing dressage judge, who has judged at the Olympics as well as the World and European Championships. She has also been judging at all the major five-star eventing competitions, including the legendary Badminton and Burghley.

- I am very lucky to be invited to Segersjö again. I immediately fell in love with the place and the atmosphere the first time I visited, when the Montgomery family had just started creating this amazing competition venue many years ago, says Anne-Mette Binder.

- I have been there a couple of times since then. It has been very interesting and positive to follow the development over the years. I think Segersjö has developed to one of the best two and three star eventing competitions in Europe. It really offers a perfect environment for a championship, says Anne-Mette Binder.

She is, to say the least, very popular as a judge as well as a leader. Last weekend she was the Ground Jury President at Luhmühlen's five-star eventing, and in July she will lead the Danish dressage team at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Also very popular and experienced is this year's course designer at Segersjö - Eric Winter from Great Britain. The riders at the European Championships can count on a world class cross country course, designed by the man behind legendary Badminton cross country course, among others. We will meet Eric in a presentation a little later this summer.

Officials FEI Eventing European Championships for juniors and young riders, Segersjö, Sweden:

CCI3*-L, Young Rider

Ground Jury President: Anne-Mette Binder, Denmark

Ground Jury Member: Joachim Dimmek, Germany

Ground Jury Member: Joanne Jarden, Ireland



CCI2*-L, Junior

Ground Jury President: Seppo Laine, Finland

Ground Jury Member: Tim Downes, Great Britain

Ground Jury Member: Laure Eslan, France



Course Designer: Eric Winter, Great Britain

Assistant Course Designer: Martin Möllgård, Sweden

Course Builder: Pro Eventing



Technical Delegate: Guillaume Blanc, France

Assistant Technical Delegate: Peter Fell, Ireland



Jumping Course Designer: Lars-Eric Jacobsson, Sweden



Chief Steward: Kerstin Svensson, Sweden

