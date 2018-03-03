World-class show jumping at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Hamburg in Klein Flottbek

Photo: LGCT





The showground of Hamburg Klein Flottbek will host two of the most prestigious and lucrative show jumping series from 26 to 29 August 2021: The Longines Global Champions Tour and the thrilling GCL team competition. The odds of one of the Olympic medalists of Tokyo competing on the holy grounds of the Derby-Park are high. The schedule of events entails six CSI5* competitions including the Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Hamburg on Saturday, as well as the Hamburg leg of the GCL team series.



The event will also feature an international 1* tour together with the FUNDIS Youngster Tour, a competition only for 7 and 8-year-old horses. While Sunday will hold two power-packed top-level competitions with an exciting speed class and jump-off class. Fans can enjoy a small but exquisite exhibition that provides shopping opportunities and culinary delights all weekend.



Previous years have witnessed home hero and legend of the sport Ludger Beerbaum (GER) ride a stunning Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix win to claim gold in front of ecstatic crowds, as well as former World Number 1 Harrie Smolders (NED) and current World Number 1 Daniel Deusser (GER). With the level of competition and excitement building year on year, this stop on the LGCT circuit will be a thriller!



At the Derby-Park Klein Flottbeck, families can enjoy picnics in the countryside setting where the Longines Global Champions Tour of Hamburg will take place from 26 - 29 August 2021. Or visitors can take a trip into the city to enjoy a whole host of activities from sight-seeing to fine dining, music to museums. The second event of the season that is hosted by the passionate horse country, Hamburg, is full of enthusiastic horse fans celebrating show jumping.



Tickets for the Longines Global Champions Tour of Hamburg in August will go on sale soon.



Floss Bish-Jones



Longines Global Champions Tour / GCL