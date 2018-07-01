World’s Best Gear Up for Thrilling 2017 Season Opener LGCT Mexico City

Photo: LGCT / Sportfot

With just days to go until the 2017 Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League seasons hit full throttle, many of the best riders in the world are preparing themselves for kick-off in the thrilling destination of Mexico City. As anticipation builds for what promises to be one of the most explosive and high octane LGCT and GCL years yet, the full rider list for the first leg of the 15-event Tour can today be revealed.

World Number 1 Daniel Deusser (GER) will lead the star studded field to Mexico City, which debuted the circuit last year as part of LGCT’s strategic reach across The Americas. Joining the Shanghai Swans GCL team this season, Daniel will be looking to throw down the gauntlet to the rest of the top calibre field, making his mark both on the LGCT Rankings board and setting the scene for the season to come. In previous years the first leg of the 15-event Championship has held a significant place in the overall battle result, with winners of the first round on the calendar consistently in the fight for the title right the way through to the last event in Doha.

New Swans teammate and former LGCT Grand Prix of Mexico City winner Roger-Yves Bost (FRA) will be back in action with his heart set on a repeat of his 2016 success, which saw him fend off young guns Bertram Allen (IRL) and Jos Verlooy (BEL) to take a breath-taking gold in front of a packed-out audience at the Campo Marte.

Featured on CNN International and Eurosport, plus with a host of new digital ventures and behind the scenes access and exclusive content via the live streaming platform and social media channels, fans around the world will be able to tune in and engage with this unmissable event.

Another rider who wowed the crowds in Mexico City last year was British Olympic Gold Medallist and two-time LGCT Champion of Champions Scott Brash (GBR), after a phenomenal weekend with Hello Forever saw the pair take home two first class wins and left spectators on the edge of their seats. Hot on his heels will be World Number 3 Christian Ahlmann (GER), who came agonisingly close to taking the overall 2016 title after leading the LGCT Rankings for much of the season. With unfinished business and a clear determination to add the LGCT Championship title to his ever-growing list of accolades, Christian will be one to watch with his impressive string of horses and formidable consistency at the different arenas around the world.

Also hungry to make their mark on the 2017 LGCT Ranking board and battle it out for the prestigious Mexico City win will be many of the world's top riders, including the likes of Simon Delestre (FRA), Kevin Staut (FRA), Steve Guerdat (SUI), Eric Lamaze (CAN), Harrie Smolders (NED), Lorenzo de Luca (ITA), Gregory Wathelet (BEL), Nicola Philippaerts (BEL), Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) and Jerome Guery (BEL), all of whom will be looking to come out on top at the season opener.

Last year over 20,000 spectators flocked to the stunning event at Campo Marte in Mexico City, with passionate fans cheering on the leading riders in the world. Local talent Enrique Gonzalez (MEX) will be hoping for a home turf win as he is joined by compatriots Jaime Azcarraga (MEX), Federico Fernandez (MEX), Jose Antonio Chedraui E (MEX), Patricio Pasquel (MEX) and Andres Azcarraga (MEX).

As the world turns to Mexico City, all eyes will be on the first leg of the Championship this April 6-9th as the curtain raises on the 2017 season. Spectacular new destinations in London and Berlin have been added to the unique 15-event calendar, and with an increased 18 GCL teams taking part in second season of the League, this year will host world class sport and top entertainment as LGCT and GCL once again raise the bar in show jumping.

Anna Goodrum

Longines Global Champions Tour