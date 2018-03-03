XL. Performance Sales International, 07. - 08. Dezember 2019 in Ankum

Wo ist nur die Zeit geblieben? Mit großen Schritten nähern wir uns der 40. P.S.I. Auktion.



Voller Freude können wir Ihnen auf unserer P.S.I.-Jubiläumsauktion erneut ein Lot an exzellenten Nachwuchspferden anbieten, welche große Hoffnungen für die Zukunft wecken.



Aufgrund des Umweltschutzes haben wir uns in diesem Jahr dazu entschieden, den Vorkatalog nicht postalisch zu versenden, sondern stattdessen die digitalen Medien zu nutzen.



Folgen Sie uns auf Facebook, www.facebook.com/kasselmann.psi sowie bei Instagram, www.instagram.com/hofkasselmann und entdecken Sie dort unsere diesjährige Kollektion von Dressur- und Springpferden. Selbstverständlich erhalten Sie auch alle Informationen auf der P.S.I.-Auction App, sowie auf unserer Homepage www.psi-auktion.de. Die Kollektion ausgewählter Springpferde wird ebenfalls in Kürze online gehen.



Das Auktionslot enthält top Sportpferde wie, unter anderem die amtierende Bundeschampionesse der vierjährigen deutschen Reitpferde, Saniola und den frisch gebackenen fünfjährigen Oldenburger Landeschampion, Elvaro-Star PS.



Nutzen Sie unsere Expertise und profitieren Sie von unseren umfangreichen Informationen zu den einzelnen Auktionspferden.



Der Hauptkatalog mit der aktuellen Dressur- und Springpferde-Kollektion erscheint für Sie Anfang November.



Für weitere Fragen und Informationen stehen wir Ihnen jeder Zeit gerne zur Verfügung:

für die Springpferde: für die Dressurpferde: Paul Schockemöhle (+49 5492 96 00) Ullrich Kasselmann (+49 5401 89 200) Vivien Schockemöhle (+49 176 700 327 05) Francois Kasselmann (+49 171 496 98 65) Florian Meyer zu Hartum (+49 171 477 33 96) Insa Hansen (+ 49 172 455 62 16) Josef Klaphake (+49 171 728 95 12) Hartmut Lammers (+49 175 650 55 80) Alfons Hermes (+49 171 606 04 04) Ulrich Henschke (+49 171 704 04 77) Christian Volke (+49 170 897 16 09)





sowie das gesamte Team der P.S.I..



Where has the time gone? We are approaching the 40th P.S.I. Auction at high speads.



It is with great pleasure that we can once again offer you an exceptional collection of excellent young horses which raise great hopes for the future at our P.S.I. Anniversary Auction.



This year we have decided not to send the pre-catalogue by post, but to use the digital media instead, thus doing something good for the environment at the same time.



Follow us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/kasselmann.psi and Instagram, www.instagram.com/hofkasselmann and discover this year's collection of dressage and show jumping horses. Of course you will also find all information on the P.S.I. Auction App, as well as on our homepage www.psi-auktion.de . Soon the selection of show jumping horses will also be online.



The auction collection contains great sport horses such as the reigning Bundeschampioness of four-year-old German riding horses, Saniola and the newly crowned five-year-old Oldenburg State Champion, Elvaro-Star PS.



Take advantage of our expertise and extensive knowledge about our auction horses, which will certainly make your purchase easier. A video of the complete collection of dressage and show jumping horses will be published with the main catalogue at the beginning of November.



For further questions and information please do not hesitate to contact us:

for the show jumpers: for the dressage horses: Paul Schockemöhle (+49 5492 96 00) Ullrich Kasselmann (+49 5401 89 200) Vivien Schockemöhle (+49 176 700 327 05) Francois Kasselmann (+49 171 496 98 65) Florian Meyer zu Hartum (+49 171 477 33 96) Insa Hansen (+ 49 172 455 62 16) Josef Klaphake (+49 171 728 95 12) Hartmut Lammers (+49 175 650 55 80) Alfons Hermes (+49 171 606 04 04) Ulrich Henschke (+49 171 704 04 77) Christian Volke (+49 170 897 16 09)





as well as the entire P.S.I. team.



Please order tickets through our online order form on our homepage: www.psi-auktion.de .



We are looking forward to seeing you again at the See- und Sporthotel Ankum!



Yours sincerely,



Performance Sales International



P.S.I. GmbH

