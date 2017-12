Horseware Christmas Magic - Just when you thought you were safe from the Christmas madness, we thought we’d show you what amazing magic #teamhorseware have been up to, making sure everyone gets their…

Horseware Christmas Magic - Just when you thought you were safe from the Christmas madness, we thought we’d show you what amazing magic #teamhorseware have been up to, making sure everyone gets their #horsewarewishes this holiday season. Granting wishes since 1985. youtu.be/3K8TT3r9koo