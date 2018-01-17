HUFGEFLUESTER.EU

Tolles Pferde Filmprojekt im Anmarsch - Steve Halfpenny Light Hands Equitation Documentary - Our short film about Steve Halfpenny's work is ready to watch. Enjoy! This documentary is presented by Light Hands Equitation. It features Steve Halfpenny, the Australian horseman, #1 best-selling author, E…

Tolles Pferde Filmprojekt im Anmarsch - Steve Halfpenny Light Hands Equitation Documentary - Our short film about Steve Halfpenny's work is ready to watch. Enjoy! This documentary is presented by Light Hands Equitation. It features Steve Halfpenny, the Australian horseman, #1 best-selling author, Equitana Australia presenter and founder of Light Hands Dressage. Enjoy this award winning horse film, and share this new movie with your friends... youtu.be/3zR7vrPuotU