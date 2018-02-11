HUFGEFLUESTER.EU

Dressage - Aerial Skiing (Pt.2) - Olympic Skier Nick Goepper tries Dressage - The Sports Connection - Nick Goepper, USA skiing hopeful in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, has a chat with us and tries out horseriding. How does he get on, and are there any similarities between his sport and D…

Dressage - Aerial Skiing (Pt.2) - Olympic Skier Nick Goepper tries Dressage - The Sports Connection - Nick Goepper, USA skiing hopeful in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, has a chat with us and tries out horseriding. How does he get on, and are there any similarities between his sport and Dressage? The FEI thanks Marc & Ayden for providing competition footage for this episode! youtu.be/HvMuZqdFPRU