HUFGEFLUESTER.EU

Isabell Werth gives a Dressage master class in Neumünster - FEI World Cup™ Dressage - The current champion of the FEI World Cup™ Dressage gave a master class at Neumünster in 2016 on Don Johnson FRH. This season, she’s again one of the favorites for the title and already claimed three victories – …

Isabell Werth gives a Dressage master class in Neumünster - FEI World Cup™ Dressage - The current champion of the FEI World Cup™ Dressage gave a master class at Neumünster in 2016 on Don Johnson FRH. This season, she’s again one of the favorites for the title and already claimed three victories – will she make it 4 with the support of her home crowd in Neumünster? youtu.be/nyDftfA85zs