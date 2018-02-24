HUFGEFLUESTER.EU

Superb score of 88,2% for Cathrine Dufour in Gothenburg - FEI World Cup™ Dressage - Cathrine Dufour from Denmark collected important points for the FEI World Cup™ Dressage final in Paris. There is only one leg left, but Dufour's score of 88.2% in Gothenburg not only secured her the first place, now…

Superb score of 88,2% for Cathrine Dufour in Gothenburg - FEI World Cup™ Dressage - Cathrine Dufour from Denmark collected important points for the FEI World Cup™ Dressage final in Paris. There is only one leg left, but Dufour's score of 88.2% in Gothenburg not only secured her the first place, now she is also in touching distance of one of the top nine qualification squad... youtu.be/xZVl9kgDj00