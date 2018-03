HUFGEFLUESTER.EU

Rediscovering horses, part 8: Horses are socio-cognitive - As social animals, horses experience their world together. And according to Dr. Francesco De Giorgio, this includes using each other's experiences to learn about their environment. Though social learning remains a dirty word among many equi…

Rediscovering horses, part 8: Horses are socio-cognitive - As social animals, horses experience their world together. And according to Dr. Francesco De Giorgio, this includes using each other's experiences to learn about their environment. Though social learning remains a dirty word among many equine behaviour scientists, Dr. De Giorgio points out that the lack of evidence may simply be down to experimental design. Horses are incapable of optimal cognition when tested in what he calls "social deprivation". They need their bonded group in order to function mentally... youtu.be/B-2pX9GeTuE