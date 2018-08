HUFGEFLUESTER.EU

Laura Hall - the Para Dressage rider with an incredible willpower - Equestrian World - On Feb 10th 2012, Laura Hall fell from a horse during a Jumping lesson and suffered a brain injury which resulted in a weakness on her right leg. The prognosis wasn't great and the doctors didn't think that she could get back the use of her right leg. But Laura didn't give up and her trainer Karen Pavicic believed in her mental strength. Due to an injury of her horse Wendelin, she'll miss out the World Equestrian Games 2018 in Tryon but Laura is already focussing on the next chance: A medal in Tokyo 2020. youtu.be/oPW7UgThcOA