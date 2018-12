HUFGEFLUESTER.EU

Mark McAuley & Jasco have big plans for the future - Rider in Focus - One rider who has yet to register a World Cup point this season is Jumper Mark McAuley from Ireland. McAuley has high hopes in his horse Jasco vd Bisschop which is still quite green at this high level. But rider and horse want to collect as much experience as possible this season to get one of the front spots next year - youtu.be/Yprd_Q0Tiyk