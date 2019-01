HUFGEFLUESTER.EU

Simone Blum claims gold and becomes Best Athlete 2018 - No. 05 - Top 20 moments 2018 - You'll definitely remember no. 5 on our list of the top 20 moments in 2018: Simone Blum was the last competitor at the Individual Jumping at the FEI World Equestrian Games™ 2018 in Tryon. Blum jumped a magnificent round and claimed the gold medal. Furthermore, the German was also awarded as Fosun Best Athlete at the FEI Awards 2018 - youtu.be/kPrFFQhsY0I